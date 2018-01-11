S&P 500 Recovers From First Setback of 2018

Energy stocks surged Thursday to help the S&P 500 recover from its first setback of the year.

Tax Overhaul's New Withholding Calculations for Paychecks Are Released

The Treasury Department updated its rules for tax withholding from paychecks, changing calculations so most workers will start getting more take-home pay in February as a result of the recently passed tax law.

Economists Credit Trump as Tailwind for U.S. Growth

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal say President Donald Trump has had generally positive effects on U.S. economic growth, hiring and the performance of the stock market during his first year in office.

WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in March

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in March and again in June.

Business-Level Inflation Falls Unexpectedly

U.S. producer prices fell in December for the first time in more than a year, a sign inflation pressures remain modest even though the economy appeared to pick up steam last year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remains low, signaling a strong labor market that is likely to continue tightening in 2018.

U.S. Ran $23 Billion Budget Deficit in December, Treasury Says

The federal budget deficit for December narrowed from a year ago, amid flat government spending and higher tax receipts, the Treasury Department said.

ECB Minutes Signal Pivot on Stimulus, Sending Euro Higher

The European Central Bank indicated that it might move sooner than investors had expected to phase out its giant bond-buying program, sending the euro and eurozone government bond yields higher.

The Spark Behind Iran's Unrest: Millions of Defrauded Investors

The collapse of investment firms offering outlandish returns fueled the protests that grew into the biggest challenge to the regime since 2009. Iranians blame the firms for pocketing funds and the government for not adequately regulating the industry.

Jockeying Is Under Way to Succeed ECB's Draghi

The first decisions narrowing the field of potential successors to become the next head of the European Central Bank in 2019 are just weeks away, Todd Buell writes, with the role of Germany looming as a central question.

