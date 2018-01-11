What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move.

Beijing Denies Considering Changes on U.S. Treasurys Holdings

A news report claimed Chinese officials had recommended slowing or halting Treasurys purchases.

Chinese Dragon Still Needs U.S. Treasurys for Its Hoard

Conflicting media reports over the past 24 hours imply China may be considering buying fewer U.S. Treasurys. That matters less than the bond market seems to think.

Bond Markets Have Picked Up the Wrong Signal From Japan

Investors should revisit the theory behind the Bank of Japan's yield-curve-control policy before assuming it has changed track.

Stocks Steady After Stumble, Bonds Rebound

World stocks showed signs of steadying after a sudden rise in government bond yields triggered the first market setback of 2018.

Oil Extends Gains Ahead of Trump Iran Decision

Crude prices hit a fresh three-year high ahead of a U.S. decision on whether to extend temporary waivers on sanctions against Iran.

German Economic Growth Hits Six-Year High

Germany's economy grew at the fastest annual pace in six years in 2017, adding further weight to a pickup in growth across the eurozone.

Eurozone Manufacturing Rises as Germany Drives Growth

The eurozone's factories are on course for a strong end to 2017, as a continuing upswing in the manufacture of capital goods meant output rose more rapidly than expected in November.

An Alleged Theft of a Billion-Dollar Fund Grips ETF World

The alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion has raised the unusual question of who actually owns an ETF and has highlighted the industry's complex behind-the-scenes mechanics.

Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)