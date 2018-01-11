Beijing Denies Considering Changes on U.S. Treasurys Holdings

A news report claimed Chinese officials had recommended slowing or halting Treasurys purchases.

Chinese Dragon Still Needs U.S. Treasurys for Its Hoard

Conflicting media reports over the past 24 hours imply China may be considering buying fewer U.S. Treasurys. That matters less than the bond market seems to think.

Bond Markets Have Picked Up the Wrong Signal From Japan

Investors should revisit the theory behind the Bank of Japan's yield-curve-control policy before assuming it has changed track.

China Quietly Orders Closing of Bitcoin Mining Operations

Chinese authorities ordered the closing of operations that create a large share of the world's supply of bitcoin, tightening a clampdown that has already shuttered exchanges for the trading of cryptocurrencies in China.

Stocks Steady After First Stumble of the Year, Bonds Rebound

World stocks showed signs of steadying after a sudden rise in government bond yields triggered the first market setback of 2018.

China Premier Li Says 2017 GDP Growth Around 6.9% -- Xinhua

China Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy grew by about 6.9% last year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday. Mr. Li attributed the faster growth in 2017 to the government's supply-side structural reforms.

China Voices Concern Over Trade Protectionism in U.S.

China's Commerce Ministry expressed its concern over trade protectionism after the U.S. rejected Ant Financial's plan to acquire money-transfer company MoneyGram.

What's At Stake as Rules-Based Trade Comes Under Fire

Peter Sutherland, founding chief of the WTO, died this week, 100 years after President Woodrow Wilson first laid out the global rules-based trading system, Simon Nixon writes. Almost everybody professes belief in that system these days, but it isn't always clear if they mean it.

Treasurys Stumble Again Amid Foreign-Demand Worries

Investors grappled with the spreading ripples from a selloff in U.S. Treasury debt, reflecting expectations that higher bond yields will affect everything from asset prices to mortgage rates.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

