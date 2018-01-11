Some Stock Markets Hurt by Currency Gains

Continue Reading Below

Stronger local currencies were giving investors a reason to sell equities across parts of the Asia-Pacific on Thursday, amid recent record and multiyear highs.

China Premier Li Says 2017 GDP Growth Around 6.9% -- Xinhua

China Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy grew by about 6.9% last year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday. Mr. Li attributed the faster growth in 2017 to the government's supply-side structural reforms.

China Voices Concern Over Trade Protectionism in U.S.

China's Commerce Ministry expressed its concern over trade protectionism after the U.S. rejected Ant Financial's plan to acquire money-transfer company MoneyGram.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bond Markets Have Picked Up the Wrong Signal From Japan

Investors should revisit the theory behind the Bank of Japan's yield-curve-control policy before assuming it has changed track.

What's At Stake as Rules-Based Trade Comes Under Fire

Peter Sutherland, founding chief of the WTO, died this week, 100 years after President Woodrow Wilson first laid out the global rules-based trading system, Simon Nixon writes. Almost everybody professes belief in that system these days, but it isn't always clear if they mean it.

Treasurys Stumble Again Amid Foreign-Demand Worries

Investors grappled with the spreading ripples from a selloff in U.S. Treasury debt, reflecting expectations that higher bond yields will affect everything from asset prices to mortgage rates.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

Whispers of $80 Oil Are Growing Louder

Oil prices have been grinding higher and higher, spurring forecasters to predict they could hit $80 a barrel this year.

Judge Again Backs White House in CFPB Leadership Fight

A federal judge sided with the Trump administration for a second time in a fight over the control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, denying a request for a preliminary injunction filed by an Obama-era official.

Trump Officials Seek to Change Rules on Lending to the Poor

The Trump administration plans to unveil a major revision to decades-old banking rules that mandate lending to poor borrowers, potentially transforming the way banks make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to poorer customers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)