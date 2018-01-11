Fed's Dudley Says Case for Rate Rises 'Remains Strong'

New York Fed President William Dudley said there is still a robust case to support interest-rate increases amid risks the economy could overheat, while warning that the new tax law could present problems over time.

MoneyGram Signs Deal With Currency Startup Ripple

MoneyGram International Inc. signed on to run a pilot program testing XRP, a digital currency created by San Francisco startup Ripple, in its payments network, the companies said Thursday.

The Spark Behind Iran's Unrest: Millions of Defrauded Investors

The collapse of investment firms offering outlandish returns fueled the protests that grew into the biggest challenge to the regime since 2009. Iranians blame the firms for pocketing funds and the government for not adequately regulating the industry.

Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled as much as 13.7% Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

Wells Fargo's Results: 5 Things to Watch

Wells Fargo, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report its fourth-quarter results Friday morning. Here's what you need to know ahead of that.

JPMorgan's Results: 5 Things to Watch

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report fourth-quarter results Friday morning. Here's what you need to know ahead of that.

Senate Panel to Vote Again Wednesday on Powell's Fed Nomination

The Senate Banking Committee will vote next week for the second time on the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Federal Reserve chairman, a spokeswoman said.

WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in March

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in March and again in June.

What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move.

Berkshire Names New CEO of Giant U.S. Utility

Berkshire Hathaway Energy said William Fehrman will become its new chief executive, replacing Greg Abel, who was promoted as a potential successor to Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

