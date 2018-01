Oil Extends Gains Ahead of Trump Iran Decision

Crude prices hit a fresh three-year high ahead of a U.S. decision on whether to extend temporary waivers on sanctions against Iran.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

Whispers of $80 Oil Are Growing Louder

Oil prices have been grinding higher and higher, spurring forecasters to predict they could hit $80 a barrel this year.

New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration had filed a lawsuit against five major oil companies and was pushing New York City pension funds to divest from fossil fuel, both part of an effort to fight climate change.

Tullow Oil Sees Strong Performance in 2017

Tullow Oil said that it delivered a strong operational and financial performance in 2017, and that it expected to report revenue of $1.7 billion for the year.

Explosion on Wrecked Iranian Tanker Halts Recovery Efforts

An Iranian oil tanker that collided with a cargo ship off China's eastern coast over the weekend experienced an explosion, forcing rescuers to retreat.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Fuel Supplies Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 4.9 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 5, nearly double the expected amount, while supplies of processed fuels increased, according to EIA data.

Florida Lawmakers Balk at Rollbacks in Drilling-Safety Rules

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who represent coastal Florida has called on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reject proposed rollbacks in offshore drilling rules that were adopted in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Trump Administration Says Drilling Won't Be Allowed Off Florida Coast

The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state.

