Fiat Chrysler to Move Some Truck Production to Michigan

Continue Reading Below

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it would invest $1 billion to move production of one of its most profitable trucks to Michigan from Mexico, a move that could help the Italian-U.S. auto maker lower risks related to potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Auto Makers Miss Emissions Target Despite Record Fuel Economy

Auto makers missed a U.S. emissions target for the first time despite achieving record fuel economy, setting the stage for intense lobbying as the Trump administration decides whether to roll back regulations.

Wal-Mart Raises Its Minimum Wage, Plans Bonuses After Tax Overhaul

Wal-Mart will raise starting pay to $11 an hour for all its U.S. employees and hand out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000, as the retailer doles out some of its expected gains from the new tax legislation.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford Warns Against Driving Certain 2006 Ranger Pickups

Ford is telling owners of nearly 3,000 older Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after learning that a driver was killed last year when a defective air bag made by Japanese supplier Takata ruptured in a crash.

Fujifilm Sets Focus on Deal-Making After Surviving Fall of Film

Fujifilm has reinvented itself after the fall of film and is in good health, while a decline in office printing has left Xerox languishing. The two are now talking.

Dropbox Files for IPO Three Years After $10 Billion Private Valuation

Web-storage company Dropbox Inc. has filed confidentially to go public, in what stands to be one of the largest tech IPOs in the past few years, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Facebook Considers Prioritizing Trustworthy News Sources in Feed

Facebook is considering changing how it prioritizes news stories in users' feeds to give better placement to media outlets deemed more trustworthy, as the company continues efforts to limit the exposure of false news.

Altice Reverses Course in U.S. and Europe Amid Downsized Ambitions

When French billionaire Patrick Drahi spoke in 2016 to top managers at Cablevision-the New York-area firm he had just bought for $10 billion-he told them the key to his success was making decisions fast.

Kering to Spin Off Puma to Its Shareholders

Luxury goods company Kering moved to shed most of its controlling stake in the German sportswear company Puma, announcing a plan to distribute 70% of Puma's shares to Kering shareholders.

U.S. vs. AT&T: A Court Fight Over Future of TV

Preparations for the legal fight over AT&T's $85 billion Time Warner takeover suggest the antitrust case will focus heavily on the small screen, drawing much of its evidence from the companies' video rivals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)