U.S. vs. AT&T: a Court Fight Over Future of TV

Preparations for the legal fight over AT&T's $85 billion Time Warner takeover suggest the antitrust case will focus heavily on the small screen, drawing much of its evidence from the companies' video rivals.

Inside Amazon's Quest for Global Domination

Amazon wants to replicate its success at home around the world and has pumped billions of dollars to expand its global footprint. The results, however, have been a mixed bag.

China's Cyberspace Cops Go After Marriott

The hotel giant is ordered to shut its website and app to Chinese residents

Xerox Is in Talks for a Deal With Japan's Fujifilm

Xerox Corp. is in talks to potentially do a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. as the U.S. document pioneer struggles to reinvent itself.

Xerox Should Look to Copy Fujifilm's Success

The venerable U.S. company could find a tie-up with Fujifilm helps it reinvent itself.

Facebook, Google Have a Tough New Job in Germany: Content Cop

Under a German law in effect since Jan. 1, Facebook and other social platforms now are responsible for keeping illegal content off their sites-and finding the job is harder than it looks.

Foreign Auto Makers Poised to Surpass Detroit in U.S. Car Production

Toyota's choice of Alabama as the new home for a shared factory with Mazda marks a major shift in U.S. vehicle manufacturing, with foreign auto makers poised to build more cars and trucks in America than the Detroit giants.

Immigration Agents Swarm 7-Elevens, Issue Warning to Businesses

Federal immigration authorities swarmed nearly 100 convenience stores in 18 states and the District of Columbia and warned businesses that the Trump administration's hard-line stance on immigration applies to them too.

Massachusetts Seeks Sales-Practice Information From Discount Brokers

The Massachusetts Securities Division confirmed that it sent letters of inquiry to the three largest discount brokers by assets, Fidelity, Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., in response to the sales practices profiled in an article The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday.

A Bright Christmas Reignites Nordstrom Buyout Hopes

The Nordstrom family tried to do a $10 billion buyout in the fall but pessimism on retailers killed the deal. Now they would have to pay more to take the namesake department store chain private.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)