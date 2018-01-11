Malaysia Dec CPO Exports Rose 4.9% on Month -- MPOB

HONG KONG – Malaysia's palm oil exports rose 4.9% on month to 1.42 million metric tons in December, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.
The following are details of the December crop data and revised numbers for November, issued by MPOB:
December November Change
On Month
Crude Palm Oil Output 1,834,167 1,942,847 Dn 5.6%
Palm Oil Exports 1,422,928 1,356,378 Up 4.9%
Palm Kernel Oil Exports 119,964 80,518 Up 49.0%
Palm Oil Imports 14,991 30,191 Dn 50.3%
Closing Stocks 2,731,689 2,553,773 Up 7.0%
Crude Palm Oil 1,669,116 1,487,886 Up 12.2%
Processed Palm Oil 1,062,573 1,065,887 Dn 0.3%
(All figures are in metric tons)
January 11, 2018 00:50 ET (05:50 GMT)