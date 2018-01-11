L'Oreal Appoints Denis Simonneau Executive Delegate Institutional Affairs

L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) said Thursday that Denis Simonneau has been appointed executive delegate institutional affairs for the group as of April 1, succeeding Loic Armand.

Mr. Simonneau worked for Engie SA (ENGI.FR) since 2009, first as diplomatic advisor and then as director in charge of European and international relations, said L'Oreal. The company said in his new role Mr. Simonneau will report directly to L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon.

Mr. Agon said Mr. Armand had made "a major contribution to L'Oreal" and referred to him as an "untiring defender" of L'Oreal's interests.

