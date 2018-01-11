On Our Radar

Industrials Up as 'Trump Bump' Continues for Cyclical Sectors - Industrials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders continued to chase the upward momentum in economically cyclical sectors. President Donald Trump has succeeded in boosting economic growth and stock-market gains, according to a survey of economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal. The market capitalization of Caterpillar, one of the most economically sensitive companies among major U.S. corporations and a major beneficiary of the Trump administration's economic agenda, topped $200 billion for the first time.

January 11, 2018 16:17 ET (21:17 GMT)