Headline CPI Growth Seen Slowing in December -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec -$30.5B (4) -$27.52B*
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.1% (22) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.2% (22) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +2.1% (10) +2.2%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +1.7% (10) +1.7%
0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.4% (20) +0.8%
-- ex autos Dec +0.3% (19) +1.0%
1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.4% (14) -0.1%
*Dec 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
