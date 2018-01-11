Headline CPI Growth Seen Slowing in December -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec -$30.5B (4) -$27.52B*

Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.1% (22) +0.4%

-- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.2% (22) +0.1%

0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +2.1% (10) +2.2%

-- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +1.7% (10) +1.7%

0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.4% (20) +0.8%

-- ex autos Dec +0.3% (19) +1.0%

1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.4% (14) -0.1%

*Dec 2016 Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

