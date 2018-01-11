Booker Group 3Q Sales Rose Ahead of Tesco Takeover

Booker Group PLC (BOK.LN), whose takeover by retailer Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) has been approved by the U.K. regulator, said Thursday that third-quarter sales rose on strong performance in its catering and retail units.

The wholesaler said that like-for-like non-tobacco sales increased 6.2% and non-tobacco total sales rose 5.9% in the 16 weeks ended Dec. 29 compared with a year earlier. Including tobacco, like-for-like sales increased 3.8%, while total sales increased 3.4% in the period, the company said.

The company said its proposed merger with Tesco is progressing as planned and it expects that the shareholder vote to approve the merger will take place toward the end of February.

January 11, 2018 02:52 ET (07:52 GMT)