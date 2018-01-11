Bank of France Raises Fourth-Quarter Growth Forecast

The French economy finished 2017 on a high note with strength in industry and services, a survey by the Bank of France showed Thursday.

Based on measures of business activity in its December survey, the Bank of France raised its fourth-quarter growth forecast to 0.6% quarter-on-quarter from 0.5% previously.

The central bank's sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry rose to 110 in December from 106 in November. In services, the indicator rose one point to 103.

January 11, 2018 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)