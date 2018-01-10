What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 10, 2018).

The Trump administration told Florida it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S.

The president said he was optimistic an immigration deal could soon be reached on "Dreamers" and agreed with lawmakers to limit talks to four policy areas.

A federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the administration's effort to end the DACA program.

Bannon stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, days after longtime political patrons distanced themselves from him amid his rift with Trump.

In congressional testimony from August 2017 released on Tuesday, a founder of Fusion GPS disclosed details on the making of a controversial Trump dossier.

Iran's supreme leader said citizens had the right to voice their legitimate concerns, acknowledging for the first time protesters' grievances.

South Korea sought unsuccessfully to raise the North's nuclear program during talks, but the two sides reached a deal for Pyongyang to participate in the Olympics.

A panel of judges ruled that Republican lawmakers in North Carolina unlawfully gerrymandered the state's congressional districts.

Trump has had a rough first year but has made important diplomatic progress, according to the head of the World Economic Forum.

