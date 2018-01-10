Correction to U.K. Manufacturing Article

U.K. manufacturing grew again in November, posting its seventh monthly expansion in a row for the first time in 20 years in a sign that British producers are benefiting from the pound's weakness and strong global demand.

The figures published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday suggest the U.K. economy was on decent footing in the final quarter of the year. Manufacturing accounts for about a fifth of Britain's largely services-driven economy.

Factory output grew by 0.4% compared with October, slightly above the expectations of analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal, who had predicted a 0.3% expansion. The monthly figure for October was revised up to 0.3% from 0.1%.

The November growth was driven by strong production of renewable-energy equipment, boats and planes, government statisticians said.

Overall, U.K. industrial output grew by 0.4% on month, in line with market expectations. October's industrial output figure was also revised upward.

Separately, the ONS said the U.K. goods trade deficit with the rest of the world widened slightly in November to GBP12.2 billion from the revised October figure of GBP11.7 billion.

January 10, 2018 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)