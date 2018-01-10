Total Issues 7 Million New Shares as Shareholders Exercise Rights

France's Total SA (FP.FR) said late Tuesday that shareholders exercised 21% of their rights to receive their dividend payment in shares, leading the company to issue 7 million new shares.

The figure represents 0.28% of the company's total share capital at year's end, Total said.

It will pay out the remaining dividend--totaling 1.2 billion euros ($ 1.47 billion)--in cash on Jan. 11, when it issues the new shares.

Total had given shareholders the option to receive the second interim dividend in shares or in cash after a board meeting on Dec. 12.

