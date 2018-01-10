Stock Rally Falters After a Strong Start to 2018

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday after the S&P 500's best start to a year since 1964, while Treasury yields continued to rise.

Is the Great Bond Blowout Finally Happening?

The bond market has had an early alarm call in 2018. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has risen to its highest since March; bond guru Bill Gross says the move confirms a bear market. Bonds still have support, but that could erode quickly.

China Quietly Orders Closing of Bitcoin Mining Operations

Chinese authorities ordered the closing of operations that create a large share of the world's supply of bitcoin, tightening a clampdown that has already shuttered exchanges for the trading of cryptocurrencies in China.

Oil Prices Surpass 3-Year High

Oil prices surpassed three-year highs, boosted by declining U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing geopolitical risk.

What the Tax Law Will Do to Bank Earnings

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Fuel Supplies Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 4.9 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 5, nearly double the expected amount, while supplies of processed fuels increased, according to EIA data.

U.S. Import Price Growth Decelerates

Import prices increased just 0.1% in December from the previous month, following four consecutive months of stronger price growth. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in December. Data on import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality.

BIS, IMF Tussle Over Central Bank Role in Productivity Slowdown

Have central banks contributed to a worrying slowdown in productivity by keeping interest rates too low? That is one question puzzling leading economists, with differences of opinion emerging between two of the big international financial institutions.

Yen Drives Higher for a Second Day After Central-Bank Surprise

The yen's upward momentum continued Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan reignited speculation that it is effectively tapering its asset buying.

Bitcoin Powers Big Returns for a Pair of ETFs

Bitcoin boosted the returns of two of the top-performing exchange-traded funds last year, signaling that some fund companies aren't waiting for regulators to approve a U.S. fund devoted exclusively to the cryptocurrency.

