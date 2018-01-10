Advisers at Leading Discount Brokers Win Bonuses to Push Higher-Priced Products

At Fidelity, Schwab and TD Ameritrade, employees win extra pay or other incentives to put clients in products that are more lucrative for them, and the firm. Customers may end up with products and services that are costlier than they need.

What the Tax Law Will Do to Bank Earnings

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit.

Buffett Promotes Two Executives, Setting Up Contest to Succeed Him

Warren Buffett has elevated two longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairman roles, all but confirming speculation that one of them is in line to replace him.

Earnings May Temper the Bank Rally

Bank shares have been riding high, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform and a strengthening economy. But this enthusiasm could soon collide with just mediocre fundamentals.

'Fiduciary Rule' Poised for Second Life Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration's threat to dismantle Obama-era rules that cracked down on conflicted advice from stock brokers won't mean no rules at all. Instead, they could emerge from a different regulator who Wall Street knows a little better.

Bitcoin Powers Big Returns for a Pair of ETFs

Bitcoin boosted the returns of two of the top-performing exchange-traded funds last year, signaling that some fund companies aren't waiting for regulators to approve a U.S. fund devoted exclusively to the cryptocurrency.

Fed's Bullard Says Price-Level Targeting Is Worth Considering

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a debate over what monetary policy strategy would best serve the economy could influence officials to aim for higher inflation.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan Still Backs Three Rate Rises This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he continues to support plans for three rate increases in 2018, while economic growth could be stronger than expected.

Fed's Evans Wants to Hold Off on Rate Rises Until Midyear

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he would prefer the central bank to hold off on its next rate rise until the summer while taking stock of what happens with inflation.

BIS, IMF Tussle Over Central Bank Role in Productivity Slowdown

Have central banks contributed to a worrying slowdown in productivity by keeping interest rates too low? That is one question puzzling leading economists, with differences of opinion emerging between two of the big international financial institutions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)