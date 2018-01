Oil Prices Surpass 3-Year High

Oil prices surpassed three-year highs, boosted by declining U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing geopolitical risk.

Florida Lawmakers Balk at Rollbacks in Drilling-Safety Rules

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who represent coastal Florida has called on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reject proposed rollbacks in offshore drilling rules that were adopted in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Explosion on Wrecked Iranian Tanker Halts Recovery Efforts

An Iranian oil tanker that collided with a cargo ship off China's eastern coast over the weekend experienced an explosion, forcing rescuers to retreat.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Trump Administration Says Drilling Won't Be Allowed Off Florida Coast

The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state.

Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls By Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five this week to 742, Baker Hughes reported.

Norway's Statoil Expects to Benefit From U.S. Tax Overhaul

Norway's Statoil said the reduction in the U.S. corporate-tax rate from 35% to 21% will benefit the oil-and-gas giant.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades.

