Mega Chip Deal Alarms Some Chinese Smartphone Makers

A potential merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would create the world's third-largest chip company.

Toyota, Mazda Choose Alabama for New $1.6 Billion Car Plant

Toyota and Mazda will build a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama, a move that boosts their production capacity in the U.S. and adds to large and growing foreign auto maker presence in the southern state.

U.S., French Officials Question Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns

Apple is facing new questions from government officials in the U.S. and France about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones, a sign that controversy over the problem continues despite the technology giant's apology last month.

Donald Trump's Personal Attorney Sues BuzzFeed Over Allegations in Russia Dossier

Michael Cohen says the news site acted with "reckless disregard" in publishing the unsubstantiated document.

Renault-Nissan Starts Up $1 Billion Venture Fund for Car Technology

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is starting a venture-capital fund to invest in automotive tech, committing $200 million a year over five years for startup advances in batteries and self-driving vehicles.

Bannon to Leave Breitbart Post After Rift With Trump

Steve Bannon's departure from Breitbart follows a clash with Trump over critical remarks in Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury,' and marks a rapid fall for the former White House adviser.

SpaceX Says Its Rocket Didn't Cause Loss of Spy Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of an expensive U.S. spy satellite it launched over the weekend, pointing instead to unspecified problems with the payload or mechanisms that attached it and eventually were supposed to release it from the rocket.

AmTrust Financial Founding Family Proposes Taking Insurer Private

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has proposed taking the workers' compensation insurer private, potentially capping a series of deals and cash infusions in a bid to strengthen the company's financial position.

Domino's CEO J. Patrick Doyle to Step Down in June

The chief executive of Domino's Pizza Inc. will step down at the end of June after helping solidify the chain's standing in global pizza sales.

Private Salvage Firm to Seek Flight MH370 Wreckage

A Houston-based private salvage company will be paid $50 million to $70 million if it finds the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines' flight MH370 in a bid to solve one of aviation's greatest mysteries.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)