Shares of oil and gas companies were flat as a rally in oil futures stalled around $63 a barrel.

Oil prices initially retreated after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell 4.9 million barrels last week, the eighth successive decline, but less than the estimate by trade group the American Petroleum Institute.

January 10, 2018 16:29 ET (21:29 GMT)