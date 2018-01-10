China Premier Li Says 2017 GDP Growth Around 6.9% -- Xinhua

China Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy grew by about 6.9% last year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.

"Overall, things are better than expected," Xinhua cited Mr. Li as saying, referring to the domestic economic situation.

In 2016, China's gross domestic product rose 6.7% from a year earlier.

Mr. Li attributed the faster growth in 2017 to the government's supply-side structural reforms.

He made the remarks during a speech in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

China will release its annual economic growth data in a week.

