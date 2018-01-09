What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 9, 2018).

U.S. energy regulators rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Salvadorans protected under a humanitarian program must leave the U.S., the Trump administration said, ending a longtime policy.

Mueller has informed Trump lawyers that he may seek an interview with the president early this year.

South and North Korea began their first official face-to-face talks in two years amid hopes for eased tensions.

North Korean hackers are targeting cryptocurrency, a cybersecurity firm said.

Two ex-Google engineers sued the company for allegedly discriminating against conservative white men.

The Supreme Court reopened the case of a black man who alleges racial bias in his death sentence.

An Iranian oil tanker in the East China Sea was at risk of exploding and sinking, Chinese officials said.

Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 to win college football's national championship.

