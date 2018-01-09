What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 9, 2018).

Big stock gains are leading a number of investors to abandon defensive positions taken to shield against a market downturn.

The S&P 500 inched up to a record. The Dow eased 12.87 points to 25283.00.

Many drugmakers continue to pursue Alzheimer's treatments despite fresh setbacks in the field.

Apple defended its parental controls after two investors urged iPhone curbs.

GoPro will slash its workforce and exit the drone market. Its shares slid 13%.

A U.S. spy satellite is presumed to be a total loss after it failed to reach orbit atop a SpaceX rocket on Sunday.

The Intel CEO's sale of stock as the firm dealt with chip-security concerns risked attracting scrutiny, experts say.

Facebook and Xiaomi are teaming up to launch a virtual-reality headset in China.

Blackstone hired a former New York Life executive to target insurers' assets.

Leucadia is exploring a sale of its stake in National Beef Packing.

