USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 9

Springfield, IL Tue, Jan 09, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1725-4.3225 30 Days UP 4.5 -15H to OptH UNCH
Soybeans 9.3375-9.4875 Spot UP 7-DN 3 -30H to -15H UP 10-UNCH
Soybeans 9.3375-9.4875 15-30 Days UP 7-DN 3 -30H to -15H UP 10-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1400-3.2100 Spot UP 1.75 -35H to -28H UNCH
Corn 3.1400-3.2900 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4100-3.4300 Spot UP 3.75 -8H to -6H UP 2
Corn 3.4100-3.4300 15-30 Days UP 3.75 -8H to -6H UP 2
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
