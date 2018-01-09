Telecoms Up Amid Deal Activity - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal activity. Shares of French telecom conglomerate Altice rallied after it said it was planning to spin off its newly expanded U.S. arm. After a slide in 2017, analysts at one brokerage predict that business and regional carrier CenturyLink will rebound. "We believe the recently closed Level 3 merger puts CenturyLink on more stable financial and operational footing moving forward," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
January 09, 2018 16:08 ET (21:08 GMT)