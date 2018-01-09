Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 January 2018 at 8:50

am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has yesterday received a disclosure

under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to

the notification the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares

(ISIN: FI009003305) owned by Capital Income Builder (CIB) increased on 5

January 2018 to above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting

rights. The number of shares remained above five (5) per cent of total

number of Sampo plc's A shares.

CIB is a mutual fund registered in the United States under Investment

Company Act of 1940. CIB is the legal owner of shares in Sampo plc. CIB

has delegated proxy voting authority to its investment adviser, Capital

Research and Management Company (CRMC), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary

of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC). The notification submitted

on behalf of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. dated 3 September 2012

included CIB's holdings.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850

are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its

holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the

total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of Capital Income Builder (CIB) and its funds subject to

the notification:

% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %

rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.07% of shares N.A. 5.07% of shares

was crossed or reached 5.02% of voting rights N.A. 5.02% of voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% of shares N.A. 5.02% of shares

4.98% of voting rights N.A. 4.98% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the

threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

ISIN code

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305 28,130,574 shares and voting rights N.A. 5.07% of shares and

5.02% of voting

rights

SUBTOTAL A 28,130,574 shares and voting rights 5.07% of shares and 5.02% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

