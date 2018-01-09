On Our Radar

Oil Futures Extend Rebound in Asian Trading

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, extending gains during U.S. trading on Monday, putting them on track for fresh 3-year highs as unseasonable cold in America persists.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.8% at $62.23 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.6% to $68.20.

--Upcoming is weekly U.S. inventory and production data. On the supply side, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts predict oil stockpiles fell 3.5 million barrels last week. That as oil production has been at record highs the past month.

January 08, 2018 23:53 ET (04:53 GMT)