Oil Futures Extend Rebound in Asian Trading

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, extending gains during U.S. trading on Monday, putting them on track for fresh 3-year highs as unseasonable cold in America persists.

Continue Reading Below

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.8% at $62.23 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.6% to $68.20.

--Upcoming is weekly U.S. inventory and production data. On the supply side, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts predict oil stockpiles fell 3.5 million barrels last week. That as oil production has been at record highs the past month.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 23:53 ET (04:53 GMT)