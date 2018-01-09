Asian Stocks Ease After a Strong Start to the Year

Continue Reading Below

Some Asian stock markets pulled back early Wednesday, putting an end to a big start to 2018 for global equities.

China Consumer Inflation Up Slightly in December

China's consumer inflation accelerated slightly in December, with food prices falling less sharply and exerting a less drag on the overall index, official data showed Wednesday.

Fed's Kashkari Renews Warning About Yield-Curve Flattening

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a tug of war between the views of central bankers and investors has created an ominous economic signal in the bond market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Outlook Shifts, as Currency and Bond Yields Jump

The Canadian dollar is trading near three-month highs, as the country's growing economy, thriving labor market and rising prices for one of its key commodities have boosted the outlook for its currency.

Agriculture Firms Warn of Unintended Impact of Tax Law

A provision in the new tax law allows farmers to deduct up to 20% of their total sales to cooperatives, allowing some farmers to reduce their taxable income to zero and prompting some agriculture firms to cry foul.

Trump Gets a Reality Check on Deregulation

The impetus behind the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's move to quash a move that would have kept some struggling coal and nuclear plants running may have been the opposition from the coalition of natural gas, oil and alternative-energy producers

Jamie Dimon: I 'Regret' Calling Bitcoin a Fraud

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is softening his stance on bitcoin.

Investors Prepare for Inflation

Investors are grappling anew with whether improving economic data will finally translate to higher inflation, after a month-long decline in government-bond prices carried the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a close above 2.5% for the first time since March.

Trump Administration Says Drilling Won't Be Allowed Off Florida Coast

The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state.

Banks, Health-Care Shares Push U.S. Stocks Higher

Rising shares of banks and health-care companies pushed the S&P 500 higher Tuesday, giving the broad index its best start to a year in more than half a century.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)