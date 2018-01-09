Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners.

A Crypto Website Changes Its Data, and $100 Billion in Market Value Vanishes

Prices for some of the most popular cryptocurrencies dropped sharply Monday. One apparent reason: an adjustment from a popular website on its digital-currency price quotes.

U.S. Consumer Credit Posts Largest Gain in 16 Years

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $27.95 billion in November from the prior month, the biggest increase since November 2001, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

Hedge Funds Help Produce Surprise $900 Million Tax Bonus for Connecticut

Some big tax checks from Wall Street are providing Connecticut with a surprise bounty that the state will set aside for future fiscal emergencies.

Bill Aims to Make Companies File for Bankruptcy Closer to Home

Senate lawmakers have introduced a bill that would force struggling companies to file for bankruptcy protection in a courtroom close to their headquarters, closing a controversial loophole that has enabled the country's biggest restructurings to unfold in New York and Delaware.

Finra to Examine Off-Exchange Trading

Regulators have expressed worry for years that too much trading has migrated away from stock exchanges and onto private systems operated by brokers. Now Wall Street's self-policing arm will be examining how often the arrangement benefits investors and not just brokers.

Blackstone's Latest Acquisition Target: Your Insurer's Money

Blackstone Group is turning to a New York Life Insurance executive to pursue at least $100 billion in assets from insurance companies, part of a larger push by the Wall Street giant to broaden its customer base.

Middle-Market Investment Banks Capstone Partners, Headwaters Merge

Capstone Partners and Headwaters have merged to create one of the largest independent investment banks in the U.S. serving middle-market clients.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

