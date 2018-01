Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as the dollar rebounded against a basket of other currencies.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the dollar, retreated for the second straight session. AK Steel declined after analysts at brokerage Jefferies cut their rating on the steelmaker.

January 09, 2018 16:00 ET (21:00 GMT)