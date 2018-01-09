Infineon Joins Baidu on Self-Driving Cars Project

Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.XE) has joined Baidu Inc.'s (K3SD.SG) Apollo program to promote the rapid development of autonomous driving technology, the company said on Tuesday.

The German semiconductor manufacturer said that its partnership with China's Baidu will focus on areas such as microcontrollers, sensor chips and information-security products and applications for self-driving cars.

The Apollo program was launched by Baidu--an internet search provider--in 2017 and has been joined by nearly a hundred companies, Infineon said. The program provides its partners with a software platform to develop their own driverless systems.

