Industrials Up On Tax-Cut Repercussions -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from tax cuts and an accelerated rate of economic growth.

Boeing said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic extends a boom for aerospace manufacturers.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin appointed the head of its missile unit to an international arm, aiming to increase export business.

January 09, 2018 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT)