Health Care Up On Earnings Optimism -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid optimistic earnings expectations. Shares of medical-device maker Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) rallied after it said it expects to report a roughly 10% increase in fourth-quarter revenue. A new Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) research executive said the drug maker plans to make some riskier bets on deals for experimental drugs developed by other companies, capitalizing on research-and-development cutbacks by larger competitors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
January 09, 2018 16:07 ET (21:07 GMT)