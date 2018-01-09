Airbus to Increase Production of A320 Aircraft in China

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it will ramp up production of its A320 aircraft in Tianjin to six a month as part of an agreement signed with its Chinese partners.

The France-based plane maker said that the agreement targets a monthly rate of five aircraft by early 2019, and then of six aircraft a month by early 2020.

The company assembled 354 units of the A320 in Tianjin between 2008 and the end of 2017, it added.

Airbus also signed a memorandum of understanding with China's National Development and Reform Commission to enhance industrial cooperation in Tianjin and strengthen cooperation on technical innovation, engineering capabilities and supply-chain expansion.

