Siemens to List Healthineers Unit in March: Sources -Reuters

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) is planning to list its health-care unit, known as Healthineers, in March, Reuters reports, citing two people close to the matter.

--The group hopes to execute the deal while market conditions remain favorable, says Reuters.

--The company will likely announce the listing in the first days of March, with an IPO taking place four weeks later, according to Reuters.

January 08, 2018 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)