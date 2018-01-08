Shire plc Shire Announces Business Update At 36th -2

TIDMSHP
Shire Announces Business Update at 36(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference
-- Projects continued strong growth as the global leader in rare diseases,
led by the immunology franchise
-- Will operate as two divisions: Rare Disease and Neuroscience, to enable
increased focus, investment and growth
-- Target Non GAAP Net Debt to EBITDA* ratio of less than 2.5x by end of
2018
Dublin, Ireland - January 8, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
('Shire' or the 'Company'), continues to progress its strategy as the
leading global biotech company focused on rare diseases. Shire expects
continued revenue growth driven by a diverse portfolio of leading brands
including those within its Immunology franchise, which grew 21% in the
first three quarters of 2017 on a pro forma basis. In addition, Shire
continues to have a promising late stage pipeline with fifteen programs
currently in Phase 3. The Company projects total revenues to reach
$17-18 billion by 2020.
In August 2017, Shire announced that it was conducting a strategic
review of its neuroscience business. Following the first stage of this
review, the Board has concluded that the neuroscience business warrants
additional focus and investment and that there is a strong business
rationale for creating two distinct business divisions within Shire: a
Rare Disease Division and a Neuroscience Division. Each division will
benefit from sharper management focus, greater strategic clarity, and an
increased ability to deploy resources to key growth priorities. The
Board believes this will be an important first step in enabling both
divisions to maximize mid- to long-term product sales, cash generation,
and innovation.
Shire expects to report the operational performance metrics of each
division separately beginning with the first quarter of 2018. The
second stage of the review will include continuing to evaluate all
strategic alternatives, including the merits of an independent listing
for each of the two divisions. The Company will give an update on the
second stage of the review in the second half of 2018.
In addition, the Company confirms that its debt repayment schedule
remains on track and announces a target Non GAAP Net Debt to EBITDA
ratio of below 2.5x by the end of 2018, excluding the effect of any
bolt-on acquisitions or licensing transactions.
Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, Shire said:
"Shire has undergone a significant transformation over the last five
years creating two market-leading businesses with distinct profiles and
future needs. Simultaneously, Shire has established a strong track
record of growth and execution. Our new Rare Disease and Neuroscience
Divisions will be well positioned for growth, profitability, innovation,
and serving the needs of patients. We are also pleased with our
continued progress on delevering and will now be targeting a Non GAAP
Net Debt to EBITDA[*] ratio of below 2.5x by the end of 2018."
Rationale for Divisional Structure
The rare disease and neuroscience businesses have distinct strategic
priorities. Following the creation of the two divisions, Rare Disease
and Neuroscience will be better positioned to deliver their full
potential, enabling them to maximize mid- to long-term product sales,
innovation, and profitability. Shire will use 2018 to optimize the
portfolio for each of these two divisions, which may include business
development activities such as partnerships, licensing agreements, and
bolt-on acquisitions.
-- Rare Disease division: Shire's rare disease business has
a recognized track record of sustained growth and will build on its
leading market position, investing both organically and inorganically to
further enhance its innovative pipeline. Approximately 70% of Shire's
revenues, as of September 30, 2017 on a trailing 12 month basis, were
from rare disease products, and multiple franchises continue to be poised
for growth in 2018. Shire expects increased demand for HYQVIA and CUVITRU
from our Immunology franchise, which grew 21% in the first three quarters
of 2017 on a pro forma basis. Shire expects to continue to be the leader
in the Hematology space with key brands such as ADVATE and ADYNOVATE, and
the anticipated introduction of MyPKFit in the US in 2018. Shire also
anticipates that Internal Medicine will see an increased demand for
NATPARA (hypoparathyroidism) and GATTEX (short bowel syndrome), while
Ophthalmics should benefit from US and global growth of XIIDRA (dry eye
disease), The Rare Disease division will have a robust late-stage
pipeline including SHP643 for hereditary angioedema, SHP620 for CMV
infection in transplant patients, which just received breakthrough
designation from the FDA as well as orphan drug designation, SHP607 for
the prevention of respiratory morbidity in premature infants, and SHP621
for eosinophilic esophagitis, all of which are subject to positive
pivotal data and regulatory approval.
-- Neuroscience division: Neuroscience has long delivered strong top-line
growth and continued leadership in ADHD, beginning more than twenty years
ago with ADDERALL and later ADDERALL XR. Since then, Shire has continued
to grow in the space through innovation resulting in products like
INTUNIV, VYVANSE, and the recent launch of MYDAYIS in the US. The
Neuroscience division will build on this industry-leading platform with a
focus on neuropsychiatry more broadly. Shire expects it will drive
growth in the future by expanding internationally and into adjacencies
through disciplined R&D and business development. Shire will continue to
launch and grow in key international markets with both VYVANSE and
INTUNIV to treat both pediatric and adult ADHD. The division's pipeline
will include SHP680 for multiple neurological conditions and BUCCOLAM in
the US.
Delevering targets
Shire has remained highly cash generative in 2017 and made good progress
with its plans to reduce its Non GAAP Net Debt* following the
acquisition of Baxalta in 2016. With continued strong cash generation,
Shire anticipates its Non GAAP Net Debt* to further decline during the
course of 2018 and today announces a target Non GAAP Net Debt to EBITDA*
ratio of below 2.5x by the end of 2018, excluding the effect of any
bolt-on acquisitions or licensing transactions. Shire also reiterates
that its 2018 capital allocation priorities remain unchanged-investing
in organic growth, reducing leverage, maintaining a progressive dividend
policy, and in the event of surplus capital the consideration of
selective in-licensing and bolt-on business development opportunities,
as well as the consideration of share buybacks.
* Non GAAP EBITDA consists of Operating Income from Continuing
Operations less Amortization, Depreciation and certain Non GAAP
adjustments. Non GAAP net debt represents cash and cash equivalents
less short- and long-term borrowings, capital leases and other debt.
Live audio webcast:
A live audio webcast of Dr. Ornskov's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
presentation and the questions & answers session will be available on
Shire's Investor website at
http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports today at 10:30am
PST / 1:30pm EST / 6:30pm GMT. Subsequently, a replay of the webcast
will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.
About Shire
Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the
fullest.
We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.
www.shire.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including
without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans,
objectives, expectations and intentions, projected revenues, the
anticipated timing of clinical trials and approvals for, and the
commercial potential of, inline or pipeline products, are
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time.
In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Shire's results
could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties
include, but are not limited to, the following:
-- Shire's products may not be a commercial success;
-- increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of
governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire's
future revenues, financial condition and results of operations;
-- Shire conducts its own manufacturing operations for certain of its
products and is reliant on third party contract manufacturers to
manufacture other products and to provide goods and services. Some of
Shire's products or ingredients are only available from a single approved
source for manufacture. Any disruption to the supply chain for any of
Shire's products may result in Shire being unable to continue marketing
or developing a product or may result in Shire being unable to do so on a
commercially viable basis for some period of time;
-- the manufacture of Shire's products is subject to extensive oversight by
various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions
associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or
manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, significant
delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, an
interruption of research activities or the delay of new product launches;
-- certain of Shire's therapies involve lengthy and complex processes, which
may prevent Shire from timely responding to market forces and effectively
managing its production capacity;
-- Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and
development. The successful development of these products is highly
uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is no
guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval;
-- the actions of certain customers could affect Shire's ability to sell or
market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution
patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire's revenues,
financial conditions or results of operations;
-- Shire's products and product candidates face substantial competition in
the product markets in which it operates, including competition from
generics;
-- adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes,
including Shire's ability to enforce and defend patents and other
intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a
material adverse effect on the Company's revenues, financial condition or
results of operations;
-- inability to successfully compete for highly qualified personnel from
other companies and organizations;
-- failure to achieve the strategic objectives, including expected operating
efficiencies, cost savings, revenue enhancements, synergies or other
benefits at the time anticipated or at all with respect to Shire's
acquisitions, including NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dyax Corp. or Baxalta
Incorporated may adversely affect Shire's financial condition and results
of operations;
-- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its
product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful,
may adversely affect the development and sale of its products;
-- a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of
countries in which Shire does business, as well as changes in foreign
currency exchange rates and interest rates, that adversely impact the
availability and cost of credit and customer purchasing and payment
patterns, including the collectability of customer accounts receivable;
-- failure of a marketed product to work effectively or if such a product is
the cause of adverse side effects could result in damage to Shire's
reputation, the withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire;
-- investigations or enforcement action by regulatory authorities or law
enforcement agencies relating to Shire's activities in the highly
regulated markets in which it operates may result in significant legal
costs and the payment of substantial compensation or fines;
-- Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and
infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions,
the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and
other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material
adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of
operations;
-- Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the Baxalta
acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may decrease its
business flexibility;
-- Our ongoing strategic review of our Neuroscience franchise may distract
management and employees and may not lead to improved operating
performance or financial results; there can be no guarantee that, once
completed, our strategic review will result in any additional strategic
changes beyond those that have already been announced; and
a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters
can be found in Shire's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in
Shire's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case
including those risks outlined in "ITEM 1A: Risk Factors", and in
Shire's subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange
Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire's website.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting
on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date
hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do
not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
###
