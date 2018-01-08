Partners Group to Take 45% Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm Project

Switzerland's Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN.EB) said Monday that it will acquire a 45% stake in the 731.5-megawatt Borssele offshore wind farm project in the Netherlands.

The investment will make Partners Group the largest shareholder in a consortium that also includes Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) and Eneco, the company said.

Construction on the Borssele farm, which will comprise 77 turbines manufactured by Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWS.KO), is due to begin in the second half of 2018, with commercial operating starting in 2021, according to Partners Group.

The company said that a connection to the national grid has already been secured for the project and the wind farm will benefit from the Dutch offshore feed-in tariff for 16 years after it enters operation.

