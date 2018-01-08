S&P 500 Extends Record Run

The S&P 500 inched higher Monday, extending this year's run of records. The Nasdaq also closed at a fresh high, while the Dow industrials edged down.

Special Counsel Weighs Seeking an Interview With Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller informed lawyers for President Donald Trump last month that he may want to interview the president "soon" as part of his investigation into obstruction of justice and any links by Trump associates to Russia.

Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Fed Officials Encourage Reassessment of Inflation Target

Two Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should consider changes in its inflation-targeting framework to create more ammunition to respond to future downturns.

As Stocks Reach New Highs, Investors Abandon Hedges

After a long stretch of stock-market tranquility, more investors are concluding that paying for hedges to protect against any sudden downturn is a waste of money.

Fed's Bostic Raises Concerns About Inflation Expectations

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the possibility that the public isn't convinced inflation will rise much "might argue for being somewhat more patient in raising rates, even as the inflation rate moves toward" the central bank's 2% annual target.

Finra to Examine Off-Exchange Trading

Regulators have expressed worry for years that too much trading has migrated away from stock exchanges and onto private systems operated by brokers. Now Wall Street's self-policing arm will be examining how often the arrangement benefits investors and not just brokers.

The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

U.S. Consumer Credit Posts Largest Gain in 16 Years

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $27.95 billion in November from the prior month, the biggest increase since November 2001, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in December

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in December, according to a report released Monday.

January 08, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)