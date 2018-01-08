U.S. Stocks Extend Gains

U.S. stocks edged higher Monday following a run of records in the first week of trading.

Fed Officials Encourage Reassessment of Inflation Target

Two Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should consider changes in its inflation-targeting framework to create more ammunition to respond to future downturns.

As Stocks Reach New Highs, Investors Abandon Hedges

After a long stretch of stock-market tranquility, more investors are concluding that paying for hedges to protect against any sudden downturn is a waste of money.

Fed's Bostic Raises Concerns About Inflation Expectations

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the possibility that the public isn't convinced inflation will rise much "might argue for being somewhat more patient in raising rates, even as the inflation rate moves toward" the central bank's 2% annual target.

Finra to Examine Off-Exchange Trading

Regulators have expressed worry for years that too much trading has migrated away from stock exchanges and onto private systems operated by brokers. Now Wall Street's self-policing arm will be examining how often the arrangement benefits investors and not just brokers.

The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in December

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in December, according to a report released Monday.

Oil Prices Mixed on Tighter U.S. Stocks, Global Supply

Crude prices were mixed Monday morning, struggling to hold on to robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply.

In North Korea, Hackers Mine Cryptocurrency Abroad

Malware that mines a cryptocurrency known as Monero and routes the bounty to a North Korean university shows how hackers are targeting new assets as sanctions force Pyongyang to pursue alternative income streams.

Bank of Canada Finds Widespread Positive Business Sentiment

Positive business sentiment in Canada is widespread, with companies ramping up investment and hiring plans to meet sustained demand at home and abroad, the Bank of Canada said.

January 08, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)