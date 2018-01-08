Stocks Extend Gains After Starting 2018 on a High Note

The rally in global equities pushed on, with European stocks following Asian markets higher Monday after last week's rise.

Why Everything Is Still Awesome in Global Markets

The calendar has rolled over but global markets are still thriving on the 2017 playbook. That means that big questions over why growth and inflation are so out of whack with each other remain unanswered.

Improving Economy Sparks Rebound In Inflation Bets

A measure of the bond market's expectations for inflation crossed a key threshold in the past week, highlighting investors' renewed economic enthusiasm.

The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Oil Advance on Supply Risks, Falling Inventory

Crude prices ticked up, holding on to robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply.

Economists Upbeat on German Economy Despite Manufacturing Slip

Germany's industrial economy remains on a positive path despite a setback in manufacturing orders in November.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

The Price Gap That's Squeezing the Auto Market

The widening difference in prices between new and used cars augers pain for auto-makers profits in the U.S.

Romania Raises Interest Rates for First Time in Nine Years

Romania's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nine years, making it the third European institution to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in tightening policy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)