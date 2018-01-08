Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and China CPI, Eurozone Unemployment

The second week of 2018 will see inflation data from the U.S. and China, the eurozone's unemployment rate for November, and minutes from the European Central Bank's December meeting.

Stocks Extend Gains After Starting 2018 on a High Note

The rally in global equities pushed on, with European stocks following Asian markets higher Monday after last week's rise.

Oil Advance on Supply Risks, Falling Inventory

Crude prices ticked up, holding on to robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply.

Economists Upbeat on German Economy Despite Manufacturing Slip

Germany's industrial economy remains on a positive path despite a setback in manufacturing orders in November.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

The Price Gap That's Squeezing the Auto Market

The widening difference in prices between new and used cars augers pain for auto-makers profits in the U.S.

China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector.

Merkel Begins Last-Ditch Effort to Form Coalition Government

Chancellor Angela Merkel began a last-ditch effort to form a government by beginning five days of talks with her former governing partner, the Social Democrats.

Economists Stick With Long View for Slower U.S. Growth Despite Recent Uptick

U.S. economic growth picked up last year and could continue into 2018, but economists who study the long-run outlook aren't budging much from their projections that output growth will remain far slower than its historical average in the years ahead.

Farmers Seek Signs That Trump Has Eased Opposition to Nafta

When President Trump addresses the U.S. agricultural community Monday, farmers will be looking for signs that a recent push to lobby him in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement has been successful.

