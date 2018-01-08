Global Stocks Keep Rising

Continue Reading Below

Asian stocks continued their start-of-year rally Tuesday, though Japanese equities pulled back late morning after the Bank of Japan trimmed the size of its bond-repurchase offer in its latest market operation.

The Business Cycle Is Different This Time-Thank China

The business cycle hasn't evaporated-it's just at different points in the world's two largest economies. That explains the mixed signals on global growth which are befuddling investors.

Special Counsel Weighs Seeking an Interview With Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has informed lawyers for President Donald Trump that he may seek an interview with the president early this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

U.S. Consumer Credit Posts Largest Gain in 16 Years

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $27.95 billion in November from the prior month, the biggest increase since November 2001, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

Fed Officials Encourage Reassessment of Inflation Target

Two Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should consider changes in its inflation-targeting framework to create more ammunition to respond to future downturns.

Fed's Bostic Raises Concerns About Inflation Expectations

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the possibility that the public isn't convinced inflation will rise much "might argue for being somewhat more patient in raising rates, even as the inflation rate moves toward" the central bank's 2% annual target.

Bill Aims to Make Companies File for Bankruptcy Closer to Home

Senate lawmakers have introduced a bill that would force struggling companies to file for bankruptcy protection in a courtroom close to their headquarters, closing a controversial loophole that has enabled the country's biggest restructurings to unfold in New York and Delaware.

Finra to Examine Off-Exchange Trading

Regulators have expressed worry for years that too much trading has migrated away from stock exchanges and onto private systems operated by brokers. Now Wall Street's self-policing arm will be examining how often the arrangement benefits investors and not just brokers.

A Crypto Website Changes Its Data, and $100 Billion in Market Value Vanishes

Prices for some of the most popular cryptocurrencies dropped sharply Monday. One apparent reason: an adjustment from a popular website on its digital-currency price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)