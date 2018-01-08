The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Former Trump Bank Regulator Returns to Law Firm

Former bank regulator Keith Noreika has returned to his old law firm, where he will advise banks he oversaw during an eventful six-month stint as acting Comptroller of the Currency.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.

China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector.

Kinetics Internet Was No. 1, Up 56.9%, Boosted by Bitcoin

The fund's largest holding was a position of 12% in Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Little Guys and Big Traders Square Off in Bitcoin Futures

The pattern emerging after four weeks of trading in the first U.S. bitcoin futures market shows small investors are betting the digital currency's price will rise, while hedge funds and other large traders are betting it will fall.

Bitcoin Finds a Home in Cash-Loving Germany

A motley crew of old-money investors, entrepreneurs, crypto-anarchists and anti-inflation hawks is rallying around bitcoin in a surprising place: cash-loving Germany.

SEC Is Investigating Kushner Cos. Over Use of Visa Program

The SEC is probing the use of the federal investment-for-visa program by the real-estate company run by the family of President Trump's son-in-law.

Fed's Mester: Financial Stability Is Important to Fed Policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Saturday that while financial stability is very important to the central bank, she doesn't want it as an official goal.

January 08, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)