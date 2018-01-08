China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector.

Kinetics Internet Was No. 1, Up 56.9%, Boosted by Bitcoin

The fund's largest holding was a position of 12% in Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.

Little Guys and Big Traders Square Off in Bitcoin Futures

The pattern emerging after four weeks of trading in the first U.S. bitcoin futures market shows small investors are betting the digital currency's price will rise, while hedge funds and other large traders are betting it will fall.

Bitcoin Finds a Home in Cash-Loving Germany

A motley crew of old-money investors, entrepreneurs, crypto-anarchists and anti-inflation hawks is rallying around bitcoin in a surprising place: cash-loving Germany.

Fed's Mester: Financial Stability Is Important to Fed Policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Saturday that while financial stability is very important to the central bank, she doesn't want it as an official goal.

NY Fed Official Sees Space for Central Bank to Provide Money-Like Assets

A top Federal Reserve Bank of New York staffer said Saturday the U.S. central bank has a role providing "money-like assets" even outside of times of financial stress.

The Mystery of the Risk-Free Greek Bond

If you thought markets were insane when the yield on European junk bonds fell below that of the 10-year Treasury last year, look away now: the two-year Greek yield has recently fallen below the two-year U.S. yield.

Large Deals Dominate New York Office Market as Financial Firms Staff Up

Tenants in the financial-services, insurance and real-estate industries dominated the New York leasing scene with 13 relocation or expansion deals over 100,000 square feet in 2017, the most in a decade.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Detail Tax-Law Charges

Two more big banks said Friday they expect to take significant charges against their fourth-quarter earnings because of the impact of the new U.S. tax-overhaul law.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)