Intel CEO's Stock Sale 'Unusual,' Private Securities Experts Say

Brian Krzanich sold shares and exercised stock options worth $39 million while Intel was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips, a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny.

AT&T Backs Off Deal to Sell Smartphones From China's Huawei

AT&T Inc. has walked away from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Leucadia Exploring Sale of Meat Processor National Beef

Leucadia National Corp. is exploring a sale of part or all of its stake in its National Beef Packing Co. unit, one of the biggest U.S. meat-processing companies, people familiar with the matter said.

GoPro to Cut 20% of Workforce, Exit Drone Market

GoPro is cutting more than one-fifth of its workforce and exiting the drone market as part of its latest attempt to turn itself around.

Wal-Mart de Mexico's Sales Growth Lost Steam in 2017

Sales at Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB, Mexico's biggest retailer, slowed in 2017 after two consecutive years of double-digit growth, the company reported Monday.

Two Suits Catch Google in Middle of Gender Debate

James Damore, the former Google engineer who was fired over diversity memo, is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white, conservative men. The suit comes a week after former female employees sued the company for allegedly discriminating against women.

Facebook and Xiaomi to Launch Virtual-Reality Headset in China

Facebook Inc. and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Corp. are teaming up to launch a virtual-reality headset in China that would give the American tech giant a toehold in a growing market where its main business has long been blocked.

Nordstrom Says Head of Nordstrom Rack Division to Retire in March

The president of Nordstrom Inc.'s Rack division will retire in March, after more than three decades with the retailer, according to the company.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

Trump-Book Publisher: White House Demand 'Flagrantly Unconstitutional'

The White House's demand that Macmillan cease publication of a controversial new book about President Donald Trump and his administration is "flagrantly unconstitutional" and runs afoul of the First Amendment, said John Sargent, chief executive of the publisher.

