Intel CEO's Stock Sale 'Unusual,' Private Securities Experts Say

Brian Krzanich sold shares and exercised stock options worth $39 million while Intel was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips, a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny.

AT&T Backs Off Deal to Sell Smartphones From China's Huawei

AT&T Inc. has walked away from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Leucadia Exploring Sale of Meat Processor National Beef

Leucadia National Corp. is exploring a sale of part or all of its stake in its National Beef Packing Co. unit, one of the biggest U.S. meat-processing companies, people familiar with the matter said.

GoPro to Cut 20% of Workforce, Exit Drone Market

GoPro is cutting more than one-fifth of its workforce and exiting the drone market as part of its latest attempt to turn itself around.

Former Google Engineer Fired Over Diversity Memo Files Suit

James Damore, the former Google engineer who was fired for writing a memo suggesting men were better suited than women for certain tech jobs, is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white, conservative men.

Nordstrom Says Head of Nordstrom Rack Division to Retire in March

The president of Nordstrom Inc.'s Rack division will retire in March, after more than three decades with the retailer, according to the company.

Retailers Get Bump From Holidays

After a year marked by same-store sales declines and store closures across the sector, retailers are reporting strong sales during the critical holiday shopping period from November to December.

Goldman Names Financial, Strategic Investor M&A Head

Goldman Sachs has named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors .

Celgene Can't Cure the Biotech Blues

Celgene's outlook wasn't good enough to win back investors. That's bad news for all of biotech.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)