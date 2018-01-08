Intel CEO's Stock Sale 'Unusual,' Private Securities Experts Say

Brian Krzanich sold shares and exercised stock options worth $39 million while Intel was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips, a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny.

GoPro to Cut 20% of Workforce, Exit Drone Market

GoPro is cutting more than one-fifth of its workforce and exiting the drone market as part of its latest attempt to turn itself around.

Former Google Engineer Fired Over Diversity Memo Files Suit

James Damore, the former Google engineer who was fired for writing a memo suggesting men were better suited than women for certain tech jobs, is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white, conservative men.

Retailers Get Bump From Holidays

After a year marked by same-store sales declines and store closures across the sector, retailers are reporting strong sales during the critical holiday shopping period from November to December.

Goldman Names Financial, Strategic Investor M&A Head

Goldman Sachs has named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors .

Celgene Can't Cure the Biotech Blues

Celgene's outlook wasn't good enough to win back investors. That's bad news for all of biotech.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

Trump-Book Publisher: White House Demand 'Flagrantly Unconstitutional'

The White House's demand that Macmillan cease publication of a controversial new book about President Donald Trump and his administration is "flagrantly unconstitutional" and runs afoul of the First Amendment, said John Sargent, chief executive of the publisher.

Tenet Healthcare Increases Job Cuts

One of the nation's largest hospital companies, under pressure from activist shareholders, isn't waiting to replace its chief executive to revamp its business.

Axovant Will No Longer Develop Lead Dementia Drug

Axovant Sciences lost half of its market value Monday after it said a drug once intended to treat Alzheimer's disease didn't meet certain goals in recent studies.

