Celgene to Buy Impact Biomedicines

Continue Reading Below

Celgene agreed to buy blood-disease biotechnology company Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion.

China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.

Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

iPhones and Children Are a Toxic Pair, Say Two Big Apple Investors

Jana Partners and Calstrs are beginning an unusual activist-investor campaign accusing Apple of failing to do enough to limit smartphone addiction among young users.

Belgium's Ablynx Rejects From Novo Nordisk Bid

Novo Nordisk said that Belgian biopharmaceutical company Ablynx has rejected its EUR2.6 billion takeover bid and declined to engage in any discussions on the approach.

Pfizer Ends Hunt for Drugs to Treat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

Pfizer is abandoning costly but futile efforts to develop effective treatments for the disorders, a cutback that will result in layoffs of 300 employees over several months.

Former Toyota President Tatsuro Toyoda Dies at 88

Mr. Toyoda, a son of the Japanese company's founder, was instrumental in setting up a California joint venture with U.S. rival GM that began production in 1984.

Dunkin' Donuts to Drop About 10% of Menu

Dunkin' Donuts is cutting back on its food and drink offerings by about 10% nationwide in mid-March, dropping items that are less popular or time-consuming to make, in an effort to streamline service.

Amazon's Alexa to Meet Google's Assistant in a Las Vegas Showdown

Amazon.com Inc. and Google are going to the big CES dance this week, looking to find love for their voice-operated platforms.

Kinetics Internet Was No. 1, Up 56.9%, Boosted by Bitcoin

The fund's largest holding was a position of 12% in Bitcoin Investment Trust.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)